Charity eyes changes to fundraiser involving Kenney, other political leaders

An Alberta charity says it is reconsidering a virtual and in-person fundraising event involving Premier Jason Kenney and other political leaders in light of recent criticism on social media.

Jennifer Martin, president of Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and Northwest Territories, said the group checked with health officials to make sure the Nov. 30 event was within public health rules.

But Martin said the group doesn't want to send any wrong messages or arouse undue concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is intended to allow business people to talk with politicians about economic recovery.

It has been billed as a scotch- and wine-tasting get-together with 15 people in-person at an Edmonton Mercedes-Benz dealership and with other participants attending virtually.

Martin said her group had strict distancing and hygiene rules set, but is considering changing the date, reducing the $1,000 ticket price or making it completely virtual.