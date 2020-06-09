Premier Jason Kenney to reveal when and how Stage 2 of Alberta's relaunch will go ahead

Premier Jason Kenney and other officials will provide an update Tuesday on preparations and timing for Stage 2 of Alberta's much-anticipated relaunch strategy.

Kenney will be joined at a news conference by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

The news conference starts at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

Stage 2 had been set to begin on June 19.

Kenney said last week that if the number of active cases continues to decline, his government may be able to speed up its plans to move into the second phase of the relaunch.

At her regular COVID-19 update on Monday, Hinshaw said public health officials have recently seen pockets of spread, suggesting that people think they can relax precautions as a result of the slowdown in cases.

The province's relaunch plans will be successful only if people continue to work together to make sure those numbers remain low, she said.