Thousands of youth athletes ready to compete in 2023 Alberta Indigenous Games

Thousands of the top Indigenous athletes in Alberta are set to compete as the Alberta Indigenous Games return to Edmonton.

About 5,000 youth are registered to participate in the Alberta Indigenous Games — a giant leap from the first-ever games held in Edmonton in 2011 that saw 300 youth compete.

The 10-day event will commence with an opening ceremony at the Edmonton Expo Centre today. About 450 teams will compete at various sporting facilities throughout the city.

A grand entry is planned for the opening ceremony with all the athletes who are going to come out with flags and banners.

"They're gonna be in their communities just like the Olympics and march," said AIG CEO Jacob Hendy.

He said this is the largest Indigenous multi-sport summer games happening on a yearly basis in Canada. This year, he estimates about 20,000 people are coming to Edmonton from across Alberta, the United States and other provinces to watch and participate in the games.

AIG CEO Jacob Hendy says this is the largest Indigenous multi-sport summer games happening on a yearly basis in Canada. (Nishat Chowdhury/CBC)

While 92 per cent of the athletes are from Alberta, the games are open to any Indigenous youth for participation, so teams and athletes from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Québec will be participating in the games.

"We have a lot of new kids that feel comfortable playing amongst other Indigenous athletes that look like themselves, that maybe didn't ever play a team sport before in their town or city," said Hendy.

Athletes will participate in 18 competitive sports. Flag football and a skateboard tournament will be new additions to this year's summer games.

Jolene Potts from Montana First Nation, approximately 90 kilometres south of Edmonton, said she's excited to watch her 15-year-old twins Westin and Avie compete in basketball and volleyball.

"When I'm in the stands watching my twins play, I am practically one of the loudest parents there just so that my twins will hear me and they know I'm there," said Potts.

Westin and Avie Potts are twin siblings competing in basketball and volleyball at the 2023 Alberta Indigenous Games. (Submitted by Jolene Potts)

While the twins play in their school teams, Potts said the Alberta Indigenous Games gives a chance for her kids to meet kids from other nations.

"That's what makes it so fun to be involved," said Potts.

Hendy said teepees will be set up at each of the venues, and the events will have traditional games, and two powwows.

For the first time in AIG history, there will be spaces for various Indigenous artisans and vendors, says Hendy, as well as fireworks at the games.

The motto "reclaiming our youth" is printed on shirts for the games. Hendy says that's because the games are a healing experience for the kids and their families.

"The majority are going through intergenerational trauma," said Hendy. "From the residential schools, from Sixties Scoop, from systemic racism, forced sterilization, the Indigenous identity was stripped."

"It is healing, and it's a great way to connect and make friends."