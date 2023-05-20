Alberta 'in for a long haul' as firefighters push through hot, dry weekend

Officials from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will provide an update on the wildfire situation in the province.

Hot temperatures and dry, windy conditions continue to challenge Alberta firefighters this weekend, as thick wildfire smoke settles over Edmonton and surrounding areas.

On Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) listed Edmonton's air quality at a 10+, or very high risk. A special air quality statement is in effect for much of the province, advising people to avoid being outside due to the health risks of the smoke.

Josee St-Onge, Alberta Wildfire information officer, said in an interview with CBC Saturday morning that fire crews are continuing their work.

"Good progress on many of these wildfires, building containment lines and fire guards around communities, but we're expecting another challenging day today," she said

"It's definitely going to be a long haul. Fires that are this size burn very intensely.

According to Alberta Wildfire's online dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 88 wildfires were burning inside Alberta's forest protection zones, and 25 are classified as out of control.

The province is set to provide an update on the wildfire situation at 3 p.m. MT on Saturday.

Heavy smoke blankets Edmonton's river valley on May 20, 2023. (Paige Parsons/CBC)

St-Onge added there is some hope in the forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is projecting rainfall for the start of next week. with temperatures dipping down to around 20 C.

This weekend, temperatures remain 10 C above seasonal.

While a brief respite in weather conditions will help, St-Onge said it will take a prolonged response to get the current wildfire situation under control.

"There's definitely a lot of work ahead. We're only in mid-May and a wildfire season typically goes [until] October," she said.

"So it's definitely a critical situation out there."

As part of the special air quality statement, Environment and Climate Change Canada says people with lung disease or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

The agency advises people to wear a well-fitted respirator-type mask if they must go outside to prevent inhaling fine particles in smoke.

Evacuation orders due to wildfires remain in effect for about 17 communities across central and northern Alberta. More than 10,523 people are waiting for the all-clear to return home, the province announced in an update Friday evening.

The situation has been taxing for Fox Creek residents Dwight Struab, his daughter Cheyenne Straub and their two dogs who have evacuated and have been staying at a motel in Whitecourt, Alta., for two weeks.

"There's been a lot of help from the community and everybody's been really supportive with us," Dwight Struab said.

"They've gone well above and beyond the call of duty for us."

WATCH | Fox Creek residents talk about outpouring of community support amid uncertainty

Extremely active fires threaten Fox Creek, Alta. Duration 2:23 Residents of Fox Creek, Alta., were evacuated from their homes two weeks ago, but raging fires at the edge of town are now a top priority for firefighters.

An estimated 275 structures have been damaged, Colin Blair, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, said at a wildfire news conference Friday afternoon.

Homes and other buildings have been lost in Fox Lake, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Drayton Valley and other communities.

A fire ban and an off-highway vehicle restriction is in place across the Forest Protection Area.

A dozen parks and recreation areas have been closed, and several other sites are being closely monitored. The list of closures will continue to be updated online.

More than 2,800 people are fighting the wildfires. Support has come from across Canada, the Armed Forces and the U.S.

An additional 24 firefighters from the U.S. are expected to arrive over the weekend.