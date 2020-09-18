Alberta identifies first likely case of COVID-19 transmission within school

Alberta has identified its first likely case of COVID-19 transmission within a school, the province's top doctor said Friday.

The second case at Edmonton's Waverley School was likely transmitted from another individual at the school who has tested positive, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference.

Hinshaw said both individuals were infectious within the school and that one of them "seems to have been the source for the other."

"Although it is difficult to say with 100 per cent certainty where transmission happens, given the facts in this situation, it seems to be a likely situation," she said.

Transmission within a school "was not unexpected and is not a cause for alarm," Hinshaw said.

"However, I know many are anxious about school safety and I felt it was important to share this information with you and to talk about what it means."

Waverley School is a public elementary school in the Kenilworth neighbourhood in southeast Edmonton. Last year it had about 170 students.

Edmonton Public Schools said about 12 students from a combined Grade 1/2 class and seven staff members need to isolate at home for 14 days, monitor for symptoms and be tested.

On Thursday, there were 1,483 active cases in Alberta. No additional deaths were reported.

Across Alberta, 41 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness, including eight in ICU beds.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in early March, Alberta has reported 16,274 cases of COVID-19. Of that total, 1,483 cases were listed as active on Thursday, and 14,537 were listed as recovered.

As of Thursday, 254 people had died from the illness.