Alberta Human Rights Commission budget shrunk 15 per cent in a decade, report finds

The province needs to invest more money in the Alberta Human Rights Commission, expand grounds for complaints, and increase financial penalties, a new report says.

The report released Tuesday by the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights also calls for the integration of trauma-informed practices, diversifying staff to better understand the experiences of complainants, and a mechanism to address their internal complaints.

The report identifies eight administrative and six legislative barriers. Researchers worked with complainants and legal experts to build recommendations and met with the commission.

"The research aims to make human rights a practical reality, recommending changes that make the process more accessible and effective in seeking justice on discrimination," says the report.

The authors interviewed 20 complainants and 12 experts between September 2022 and 2023 to propose "practical strategies to address barriers from the perspective of people who have sought remedies through the Alberta Human Rights Act."

According to the report, the commission's budget shrank by nearly 15 per cent in the past decade while the number of cases climbed.

It took five years for the commission to resolve Cathrine Chitra Peiris's complaint, she told CBC News. In the end, she won the case against her former employer, but she said the years-long process took its toll

"I felt so traumatized because you have to repeat the story every time," said Chitra Peiris, a single mother of three who was supported by John Humphrey throughout the process.

While the report notes that the commission has taken action to expedite timelines, it found that the current process negatively affects claimants' mental health.

Authors recommended reviewing and defining mental health supports and other accommodations offered to complainants as well as codifying minimum increased damages that reflect the negative impact of "not accessing rights or the time and efforts expended by users of the process."

In April, David Pryde, a temporary foreign worker who was underpaid and fired without notice by an Edmonton employer was awarded $30,000 by the commission. But Pryde hasn't been able to collect the damages because the company at fault no longer exists.

"You have to have the ability to go after those solutions," said Arman Chak, who was legal counsel for the commission for 12 years, calling for more robust enforcement.

"So you can have stronger aspects of the legislation, particularly in an area like employment where the employer has obligations."

The report found commission staff lack lived experience of discrimination, "which limits their perspective and understanding of the issues presented by users."

Improving process 'top priority', province says

The province and the commission both welcomed the feedback

"We are proud to have a diverse staff who have a robust understanding of human rights," the commission wrote in an email.

The commission said it regularly seeks to improve services "to better uphold human rights" including ongoing engagement with disproportionately impacted communities, a current public awareness campaign, an Indigenous strategy implemented in 2021, and a self-assessment form to help people determine if their complaint likely falls under the legislation.

In September 2023, the commission launched a new website in part to improve accessibility, which includes embedded American Sign Language translation videos throughout the site.

The province said it will evaluate the recommendations from the report.

"We respect the work of the John Humphrey Centre in promoting human rights and look forward to reviewing this report and evaluating its recommendations," Chinenye Anokwuru, press secretary to the justice minister, wrote in an email to CBC.

"The Ministry of Justice and the commission welcome the feedback as improving the human rights complaints process to better serve the public is a top priority."