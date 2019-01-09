Woman faces 60 additional charges after horses found dead, starving on Alberta acreage

RCMP have laid 60 more charges of animal cruelty against an Evansburg woman as a result of a continuing investigation into reports of starving and emaciated horses at an acreage west of Edmonton.

Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, had already been charged with three counts of permitting and causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals after three horses were found dead her property.

RCMP announced the new charges in a statement Wednesday.

Police searched Moore's property near Entwistle on Tuesday and seized 65 horses and six dogs from the property.

"The animals were alive but in varied states of health," RCMP said in a statement. "The animals were taken to appropriate locations for care and medical treatment where required."

Moore, who has a previous conviction for cruelty to animals, remains in custody and is due to appear by phone in Stony Plain Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Moore was initially arrested on her property on Jan. 4 but had been out on bail.

Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, is also facing animal cruelty charges in the case. He's facing three counts of permitting or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals.

Atkinson, a resident of Parkland County, was released from custody after a bail hearing, RCMP said. He is set to appear in Evansburg provincial court on Jan. 14.

RCMP Livestock Investigations, the Alberta SPCA, brand inspectors, Sangudo Veterinary Clinic, Parkland County and Lac St. Anne County assisted in Tuesday's animal seizure operation.

The Alberta SPCA is conducting a separate investigation but declined to provide additional details.

Criminal record

Moore previously faced trial on animal cruelty charges in 2010 related to the seizure of horses, rabbits and dogs from a farm near Carrot Creek.

Early that year, 16 horses were removed from her property. A dead horse found on the property was later determined to have died while in labour due to her "poor body condition," the SPCA said.

She was charged with four counts of allowing animals to be in distress and four counts of failing to ensure animals have adequate food and water.

Court heard one mare on the property had a fist-sized hole between her eyes, and some animal cages were so full of feces they were difficult to open.

Moore was found guilty in 2012 and fined $1,500, according to a media release from the Alberta SPCA. She was also prohibited from owning or caring for more than two horses for five years, until Feb. 21, 2017.