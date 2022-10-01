Province to spend combined $187M for homelessness in Alberta, addictions in Edmonton, Calgary

The Alberta government unveiled Saturday new spending, and actions it has committed to taking, to combat homelessness throughout the province, and help people suffering from addiction in Alberta's two largest cities.

Over two years, the provincial government will spend an additional $63 million to reduce homelessness, while more than $124 million will be spent on increasing access to addiction and mental health services in Edmonton and Calgary, according to two separate news releases.

The money for addictions and mental health will be used to fund recovery communities, hybrid health and police hubs, therapeutic living units in provincial correctional facilities, medical detox and harm reduction and recovery outreach teams.

Meanwhile, the government has also committed to five actions to address homelessness in Alberta.

It plans to make provincially funded shelters accessible at all times, equalize funding between community-based organizations in Edmonton and Calgary, improve data collection and reporting, and pilot a service hub model, where shelters in Edmonton and Calgary connect people directly with supports and services they need.

The provincial government also committed to expanding the number of shelter spaces during winter months in "priority communities," such as Edmonton, Wetaskiwin, Alta., and Lethbridge, Alta., as well as rural communities with "an urgent and unmet need," a news release said.

Saturday's announcements stem from recommendations made in a report submitted in the summer by the Coordinated Community Response to Homelessness Task Force — a team of bureaucrats, academics and community group members, among others, that the provincial government established in November 2021.

The group examined how homelessness is affecting communities throughout Alberta, reviewed the current accessibility to various services — such as shelters — developed a model to deliver a more coordinated community response to homelessness, and suggested actions to implement such a model throughout the province.

"People experiencing homelessness are not a homogeneous group," the task force's report says.

"For the good of our province and the good of our humanity, we need to get our community responses working better for them."

The report made 14 recommendations that, if acted upon, aim to: