Calgary woman, 42, killed in central Alberta highway crash

A 43-year-old Calgary woman was killed — and three more people were injured — when a car collided with a truck on a central Alberta highway Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene, near the town of Mayerthorpe, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. A car was headed west on Highway 43 when it collided a with truck that was traveling south on Highway 18, RCMP said in a news release.

The two vehicles collided as the truck tried to turn onto Highway 43, RCMP said.

The woman, one of three occupants in the car, died at the scene.

The man driving the car was rushed to local hospital. An adult male passenger was airlifted to Edmonton. Both suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The man driving the truck suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. He was the only person in that vehicle.

The name of the victim is not being released.

"Our thoughts are with family of the deceased at this time," RCMP said in a news release.

As of Sunday afternoon, a collision analyst remained on scene. The highway near the crash scene was reduced to a single lane several hours after the crash, but traffic in the area is no longer being diverted.