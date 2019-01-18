Highway 60 to be twinned on busy truck corridor in Parkland County
The highway will be twinned between Highway 16 and Highway 16A
A busy stretch of Highway 60 just west of Edmonton will be twinned as part of a $1.6-billion "high load corridor" project by the provincial government.
Premier Rachel Notley announced on Friday that a four-kilometre stretch of Highway 60, between Highway 16 and Highway 16A, will be twinned and that an overpass will be constructed over the CN tracks that bisect the roadway.
It's estimated the route carries about 15,000 vehicles per day and that truck traffic makes up to 25 per cent of the volume.
Notley called the highway an "important economic corridor."
"Improvements to this vital route will help industry move oversize and overweight loads to the north and northwest corners of the province," she said in a news release.
Construction is expected to take two to three years, and will also include some work on the interchange at Highway 60 and Highway 16A.
