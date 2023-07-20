Pilot dead after helicopter fighting wildfire crashes in northwestern Alberta

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are deploying to northwestern Alberta after a pilot died in a helicopter crash while fighting a wildfire.

In a statement Thursday, the TSB said an investigative team is en route to the scene of the crash near Haig Lake, southeast of the town of Manning in the Peace River region.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man from Whitecourt, Alta., was fatally injured in the crash, RCMP said Thursday.

The pilot was the lone person on board when the Bell 205A helicopter crashed into swampy terrain around 6 p.m. Wednesday, TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski said.

He was involved in bucketing operations, Krepski said. Bucketing is when helicopters used a specialized bucket suspended on a cable to deliver water to a fire.

Krepski said the helicopter was operated by Valhalla Helicopters, which is based in West Kelowna, B.C.

Investigators are expected to reach scene later Thursday.

RCMP and officials with Alberta Wildfire, the province's wildfire fighting agency, have yet to respond to requests for comment.

More to come.