Heat warnings issued for most of Alberta

A heat warning is in effect for most of the province with temperatures expected to reach about 30 C today, according to Environment Canada.

Most of Alberta will experience heat or severe thunderstorms Sunday. (Environment Canada) Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures could pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

But this weather is perfect for hanging by the pool, or sipping a margarita, or maybe just sitting in front of a fan and thinking about how there are 145 days left until winter.

Only some parts of the province are not included in the heat warning: the Rockies, Slave Lake, some parts of southern Alberta, and Wood Buffalo National Park.

In Edmonton, the overnight temperature Sunday should be around 18 C. Monday could reach a high of 32 C. By Monday evening, a low pressure system will move into northern Alberta. This will bring thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

Anyone in an area included in the heat warning should take precautions. People or pets should not be left inside a closed vehicle for any amount of time, drink plenty of water, and take breaks from the heat indoors.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Thunderstorms expected for northern Alberta

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for areas of northern Alberta.

Areas affected include: High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Mackenzie Highway, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning, Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake and Cadotte Lake.

These thunderstorms could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. They are expected to develop Sunday and into the evening.