Heat warnings issued for most of central and southeast Alberta

Prepare to have the AC on blast on Monday and Tuesday, as heat warnings are in place for a significant portion of central and southeast Alberta.

Heat warnings are in place for much of central and souteast Alberta. (Environment Canada)

Major cities like Edmonton and Calgary are under warnings, according to Environment Canada. Other affected areas stretch along much of the eastern border, spanning from the Cold Lake region to Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

On Monday and Tuesday, residents can expect maximum daily temperatures of about 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures of about 14 C.

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures are forecast for Wednesday, the Environment Canada website says.

People are advised to spend time indoors, drink water and keep pets and children out of closed vehicles.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when there is an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke. People should keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, like lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.