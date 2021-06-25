Alberta heat warning extends to Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood park

The City of Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park area are now under a heat warning, along with almost the entire province.

Temperatures above 30 C are expected into the weekend, with overnight temperatures remaining around 15 C to 20 C. Temperatures approaching 40 C could appear in some regions early next week.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for northern Alberta and parts of central Alberta on Thursday.

"A prolonged, dangerous, and potentially historic heat wave will begin Friday in Alberta and will last through next week," the warning said.

The weather bureau says they issue heat warnings when the risk of heat-related illnesses is higher than usual.

To minimize risk, Environment Canada recommends the following:

"Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time."

Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion are confusion, lack of sweat, high body temperature, fainting and unconsciousness.