Court grants preemptive injunction against protest at Whistle Stop Cafe

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has taken legal action against a planned protest at a central Alberta restaurant that was closed Wednesday for repeatedly violating the province's COVID-19 health restrictions.

AHS has been granted a preemptive injunction by the Court of Queen's Bench against a rally planned by the operator of the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta.

A news release from AHS says the event is an illegal public gathering that does not comply with Chief Medical Officer of Health Order requirements for masking, attendance limits and physical distancing.

"The order restrains the owner and others from organizing, promoting and attending the event and includes police enforcement and imposes significant consequences on the organizers of this event and deters others from organizing similar events in the future," states the release.

The protest was promoted on social media and was planned for this weekend.

"It is extremely disappointing that people would knowingly put their fellow Albertans at risk by ignoring the current rules, particularly with increasing cases and the growing pressure on our healthcare system," states the release from AHS.

The injunction comes a day after health inspectors "physically closed" the cafe in Mirror, which operated for months in defiance of public health orders intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Whistle Stop is located about 70 kilometres northeast of Red Deer and includes a restaurant, convenience store, gas station and campground.