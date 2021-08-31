Alberta Health Services requiring employees and contracted health-care workers to be vaccinated

Alberta Health Services announced Tuesday it would require all employees and contracted health-care providers — including physicians — to be fully vaccinated.

"Health-care workers have an ethical and professional responsibility to protect others, for many that is the driving force behind why they do what they do," Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, said during Tuesday's announcement.

"This necessary step is required to protect patients, vulnerable and immunocompromised Albertans and anyone who visits or works at any AHS site."

The policy applies to AHS, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health workers, members of medical and midwifery staffs, students, volunteers and anyone acting on their behalf.

Contracted continuing care providers and health-care workers acting on AHS' behalf all fall under the requirement.

"Immunization for frontline health-care workers are not new," Yiu said. "For example, staff who have not been immunized for influenza may be reassigned to other areas or restricted from working."

Staff are also already required to submit immunization records for communicable diseases like measles and hepatitis B, Yiu said.

AHS has more than 100,000 direct employees with around 12,000 staff at AHS subsidiaries. Covenant Health has almost 15,000 physicians, workers, and volunteers.

With a deadline of Oct. 31, the latest an individual must receive their second dose to be in compliance is Oct. 16 so as to allow two weeks to pass for full immunization.

Yiu said that the decision was made by AHS and its leadership team.

"This is not politically driven in any way," Yiu said. "We did make [Health Minister Tyler Shandro] aware. But, at the end of the day, this was an organizational decision."

AHS employees unable to be vaccinated due to a medical reason or a protected ground under the Alberta Human Rights Act will be "reasonably accommodated," said the release.

The policy document is to be finalized following union and stakeholder consultation.