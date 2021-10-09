Alberta Health Services says advisory group notes problems with ivermectin studies

Alberta Health Services says its scientific advisory group has updated its review into using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, warning that existing studies have problems and the available evidence doesn't deem it safe.

The province's health delivery agency says in a series of tweets that studies to date into using ivermectin, which is primarily used to treat cases of worms in livestock, on the novel coronavirus have "inadequate controls" and "flawed design."

AHS Scientific Advisory Group has updated its review into using ivermectin in treatment & prevention of COVID-19. Based on available evidence, neither the veterinary or human drug versions of ivermectin have been deemed safe or effective for use against COVID-19. 1/5 —@AHS_media

The agency also notes the existing studies suffer from bias and small sample sizes, and that some of those previously shared have also been withdrawn due to concerns over fraudulent data.

It says more research is necessary to determine the safety and effectiveness of ivermectin in prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

On Friday, the agency issued a warning about the dangers of ivermectin after a doctor from Vancouver said in a social media post that he'd used the drug to treat three COVID-19 patients while filling in at a rural hospital in Rimbey, Alta. last month.

It says there remains considerable uncertainty if there is any benefit with ivermectin, but there are known harms.