Alberta health minister to provide update on COVID-19, vaccine rollout
For the third day in a row this week, the province will update Albertans on COVID-19 in the province.
Jason Copping to hold news conference starting at 3:30 p.m.
For the third day in a row, the province will update Albertans on COVID-19 and the rollout of vaccines.
Health Minister Jason Copping will host today's news conference at 3:30 p.m.
You can watch it here live.
On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, confirmed that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in the province.
The case was confirmed in a traveller returning from Nigeria and the Netherlands.
As of Tuesday, there were 4,545 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 434 people in Alberta hospitals with the disease, including 81 in intensive care.
A total of 3,248 Albertans have died since the pandemic began.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?