Alberta health minister to provide update on COVID-19, vaccine rollout

For the third day in a row, the province will update Albertans on COVID-19 and the rollout of vaccines.

Health Minister Jason Copping will host today's news conference at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, confirmed that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in the province.

The case was confirmed in a traveller returning from Nigeria and the Netherlands.

As of Tuesday, there were 4,545 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 434 people in Alberta hospitals with the disease, including 81 in intensive care.

A total of 3,248 Albertans have died since the pandemic began.