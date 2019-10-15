Alberta health minister responds to doctors' survey with threat to reveal billings

The months-long battle between the provincial government and the Alberta Medical Association flared up on Friday with a threat from the health minister to start publicly disclosing the billings of individual physicians.

The statement from Health Minister Tyler Shandro followed the release of a survey from the Alberta Medical Association suggesting 42 per cent of the 1,740 doctors who responded are planning to leave the province due to changes in how they are paid.

Shandro called it "questionable" that doctors would leave Alberta when they would earn less in another province.

He also slammed the AMA for not presenting a "credible" plan to manage costs when the two sides were still negotiating.

"Since Albertans should know the facts, the government is also exploring introducing physician compensation transparency, as exists for public servants in Alberta and physicians in a number of other provinces," he said in the news release.

Physicians — particularly specialists like radiologists and ophthalmologists — have opposed public disclosure of their billings because they say the figures doesn't present a true number of their take-home pay.

Doctors pay for staff, clinics and equipment out of their fee-for-service billings.

But Shandro and his United Conservative government believe Alberta doctors are paid higher than their colleagues in other provinces and say the province needs to control costs.

Premier Jason Kenney was asked about the AMA survey at an unrelated event in Fort Saskatchewan on Friday. He suggested the AMA was using the survey as a tactic to scare the public.

"According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, there is no evidence of a increase in the number of physicians leaving service here in Alberta," he said.

In February, Shandro unilaterally ended the Alberta government's master agreement with the AMA, and imposed a new funding framework.

The AMA filed a lawsuit against the government in April, alleging Shandro's actions breached their Charter rights. The province filed its statement of defence this week.

The AMA survey suggests the months of discord are taking a toll.

Of the physicians who responded to the survey, 87 per cent said they will alter their medical practices in response to Shandro's changes.

That includes changing or withdrawing the services they provide to hospitals and other AHS facilities (48 per cent), reducing their working hours (43 per cent) and cutting staff (34 per cent).

Nearly half of the respondents said they are thinking of leaving for another province or are on their way out and 34 per cent said they may retire early or leave medicine for another career.

"Physicians have reached a breaking point," AMA president Dr. Christine Molnar said in a news release.

"I'm deeply troubled by where this is going and what it's going to mean for medical practices and patients in the coming

months."

The online survey was open from June 24 to July 3. The AMA says a comparable margin of error for a probabilistic sample of this size would be accurate within plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.