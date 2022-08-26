Alberta Health expands COVID-19 booster eligibility for children aged 5-11

Children aged five to 11 in Alberta will soon be able to get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Alberta Health announced Friday.

Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for boosters on children in that age group earlier this month. Expert committees strongly recommend a booster for children with immune-compromising conditions, according to a news release from the province.

Bookings open Aug. 29 and doses will start being administered Aug. 31. Doses will be given out at Alberta Health Services clinics across the province, as well as some pharmacies, the release said.

"Within days, we will begin offering booster doses and help provide ongoing protection from COVID-19, especially as our kids return to the classroom," Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said in the release.

Immuno-compromised children aged five to 11 were already eligible for a three-dose primary series, so the boosters they receive will be fourth doses.

Kids aged five to 11 are recommended to receive their booster doses at least five months after they complete their primary series of COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 continues to affect Albertans, with hospitalizations continuing to rise and a significant amount of the virus still circulating throughout the province.

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll increased by 27 people in the latest reporting week. while hospitalizations increased by 52, provincial data shows.

As of Tuesday, the number of Albertans to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic started is 4,748.

At that time, there were 870 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 32 intensive care unit patients.