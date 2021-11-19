Alberta Health claims former Sherwood Park doctor received nearly $5M in overpayments

A disgraced former Sherwood Park family doctor who admitted he defrauded Alberta's health-care system is now being sued by the province for receiving almost $5 million in alleged overpayments.

Vincenzo Visconti's licence to practice was permanently cancelled in January 2019 when the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons cited him for "drastically" high rates of opioid prescriptions.

A year ago, Visconti pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud after admitting that he submitted $17,504.26 in false claims to Alberta Health for phoney late-night home visits.

The Crown suggested Visconti was motivated by greed and the judge agreed before sentencing him to one year of house arrest. He was also ordered to repay $17,504.26 to Alberta Health.

In a statement of claim filed March 2 in in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, Alberta Health alleges that a compliance review found Visconti had received an overpayment of $4,986,138.07 in benefits for claims between April 1, 2016 and April 13, 2018.

The statement of claim says a reviewer found that Visconti's billings were "inappropriate" with "inadequate or no documentation on the patient chart to support that health services were provided."

Visconti and his lawyer were presented with the findings in September 2019 and ordered to pay back the full amount within 30 days.

A month later, Visconti asked for a review of the reassessment and the amount he was told to repay was reduced slightly, by $3,091.44.

According to the March 2022 statement of claim, the civil suit was filed because "to date, the minister has not received payment from the defendant."

The court document also notes that under the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act, the government is entitled to charge up to 8 per cent annual interest on the amount owed.

CBC News sent an email to Visconti on Tuesday asking for a response to the allegations in the statement of claim. He has not responded.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Jason Copping declined comment.