Alberta health-care system sets another record with 312 patients in intensive care

Alberta has set yet another record for the number of patients requiring critical care as the health-care system buckles under the pressure of the pandemic's fourth wave.

There are currently 312 patients in intensive care units, the vast majority being COVID-19 positive, an Alberta Health Services spokesperson said Monday morning.

AHS continues to open additional ICU spaces and redeploy staff to meet patient demand, including opening another 38 surge beds have been opened in the past week, the statement said.

During that same period, ICU patient numbers have increased by 11 per cent, AHS said.

There are currently 370 ICU beds in Alberta, including 197 surge spaces — a 114 per cent increase over the baseline 173. ICU capacity, including surge beds, is at 84 per cent — 180 per cent of the baseline capacity, AHS said.

AHS says the Calgary zone has 133 ICU beds, including 67 additional spaces. It is operating at 80 per cent of surge capacity.

In the Edmonton zone, there are 158 ICU beds, including 86 additional spaces. It is operating at 87 per cent of surge capacity.

A letter addressed to the public from the Alberta Medical Association intensive care section paints a grim picture should the situation continue.

"We remain on the verge of a health system collapse in Alberta," it reads.

Critical care units require a specialized workforce but despite additional staffing, there are insufficient numbers of these to keep up with the increasing ICU patient numbers, the letter said. As a result, the number of patients assigned to each nurse has increased.

The letter warns that, in a worst-case scenario, triage protocols would be activated.

"We are closer to this reality than we have ever been before."

Alberta will report new COVID-19 case numbers for the weekend on Monday afternoon.

It has now been 11 days since Premier Jason Kenney first introduced a slew of new public health measures, and one week since many went into effect, including the exemptions restriction program.

As of Friday, there were 20,040 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 1,061 people in hospital.