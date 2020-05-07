Alberta barbers and hairstylists to get COVID-19 guidance 'soon'

Hair salons and barbershops were chosen as part of the first group of businesses to reopen because unlike other personal service providers, stylists have to receive provincially regulated training and follow standards, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said Thursday.

That training includes infection prevention and control, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in responding to concerns raised by some hairstylists and barbers this week.

Hair salons and barber shops are among the businesses that would be allowed to reopen in stage one of the province's plan.

Under the current relaunch plan, May 14 is the earliest date that some restrictions may be lifted, allowing for the reopening of cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars — with occupancy limits — some retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture and book stores, and some personal services, such as hair salons and barber shops.

Hinshaw said allowing hairstylists to work before other personal service providers follows reopening plans used in other jurisdictions. She said businesses are under no obligation to reopen if they feel they need more time to prepare.

Stylists say they haven't seen specific guidance about how to work in such close proximity to clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley called on the government to consult with stylists and provide new regulations "immediately" so stylists can decide if it is safe enough for them to work.

"Across the many hundreds from whom we have heard, whether they think the May 14 date is too soon or not, absolutely no one believes that they have enough information to open safely," she said at a news conference on Thursday.

Hinshaw said that information is coming.

"We are continuing to work on additional risk mitigation for barbers and hairstylists for preparation of stage one of relaunch," Hinshaw said.

"We are working on guidance specific to this sector and we anticipate it will be completed soon."

'Guinea pigs'

Notley was joined at her news conference by 17 Alberta stylists and salon owners who appeared via video conference to share their questions and concerns. She said the Alberta NDP heard from several hundred stylists who responded to a Facebook post earlier this week.

Stylists wonder if they have to change PPE between appointments, perform health evaluations on their clients and even use blow dryers on wet hair.

Salon owners are worried about the cost of personal protective equipment and physical alterations to their businesses.

Alberta hairstylists rely on the province to govern their industry as they don't have a professional association to provide guidance. Stylists say that's a problem.

"There isn't one," said Rebecca Pare, owner of Gabriella James Hair Studio in Edmonton. "There should be one."

Stylists worry that the province is using them as "guinea pigs" before allowing other personal services providers such as estheticians and massage therapists to resume work in the subsequent stage of the reopening plan.

A date for when stage two would take place would depend on progress made in the battle to slow the spread of coronavirus, the province has said.