Edmonton man, 61, killed in northern Alberta crash

A 61-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old woman injured when two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in northern Alberta.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Range Road 32 near the Lac Ste. Anne County hamlet of Gunn, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

A silver SUV heading north pulled out onto Hwy 43 from Range Road 32 and was struck by a blue car travelling east on the highway, police said.

The 61-year-old driver of the SUV, a man from Edmonton, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman from British Columbia, was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police did not provide any details on her injuries.

The RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. The collision remains under investigation, police said.

Gunn is about 58 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.