Alberta gun owners won't be 'scapegoats' for Ottawa politicians, Kenney vows

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced two new firearms-related initiatives Wednesday as part of the province's efforts to support law-abiding gun owners against measures imposed by the federal government.

The province will set up a firearms advisory committee and a special examination unit to be used in prosecuting gun crimes, Kenney told a news conference in Edmonton.

"Alberta has a long history of responsible firearms ownership — in fact, it goes back to the very beginning as a province," Kenney said.

"And be it hunting, sport shooting, or farmers and ranchers using guns for predator and pest control, while some people in faraway places like Toronto may not understand the reality, hundreds of thousands of Albertans are simply using firearms as part of everyday life.

"Those law-abiding Albertans should not be used as scapegoats for the actions of criminals by politicians in Ottawa."

The Alberta Firearms Advisory Committee will be chaired by Michaela Glasgo, MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat, and will have representation from groups that speak for lawful gun owners, including farmers and ranchers, hunters and trappers, and shooting sports enthusiasts, the government said in a news release.

The committee "will give Albertans the opportunity to voice their concerns over the federal government's firearms legislation and provide recommendations on how provincial policies can best target criminals while respecting law-abiding gun owners," the news release said.

Firearms lab will help prosecutions

Kenney also announced that Alberta will set up its own provincial firearms examination laboratory in an effort to end reliance on a federal laboratory in Ottawa.

He said the lack of a provincial testing facility weakens the ability to bring accused violent criminals to trial in a timely fashion by causing delays of up to eight months.

"This puts successful prosecutions at risk, that eight-month delay," he said at Wednesday's news conference. "And due to the Supreme Court of Canada's Jordan decision, long delays in the justice process can result in criminal prosecutions, including those involving gun crimes, in being dismissed outright and allowing criminals to go scot free.

"This will speed up the process to ensure that no prosecution of a gun crime gets derailed because tests are being held up down in Ottawa."

The Calgary Police Service has a firearms examinations facility and the Edmonton Police Service has one in development, but most police services in Alberta rely on the RCMP's national forensic laboratory in Ottawa.

Plans for chief firearms officer in works

On Monday, Kenney said his government will push ahead with appointing a provincial chief firearms officer.

The Alberta government has taken issue with the federal Liberal government's proposed legislation to ban 1,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms in Canada. The proposed ban came weeks after a Nova Scotia man used illegal weapons from the U.S. to kill 22 people — Canada's deadliest mass killing to date.

"By appointing an Alberta chief firearms officer we believe we can have somebody, while obviously committed to upholding the law, will do so in a way that focuses enforcement on criminal misuse of firearms rather than regulatory harassment of safe, legal law-abiding farmers and duck hunters," Kenney said Monday.

He said the federal government could more effectively prevent gun crime by tackling the illegal importation of firearms into Canada from the U.S.

A motion before the Alberta legislature proposes the government "take all necessary steps to assert provincial jurisdiction" in connection with gun control, including the appointment of a provincial firearms officer to supercede a federal officer. Kenney said Monday that MLAs are likely to debate the motion this week.