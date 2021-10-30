RCMP arrest 18-year-old in Grande Prairie, Alta., after allegedly impersonating police officer

RCMP have arrested a young man after he allegedly tried impersonating a police officer Friday.

Grande Prairie RCMP got a call around 9:45 p.m. about an incident involving someone who was believed to be impersonating an officer.

The complainant told police that after turning west on 116th Avenue and 92nd Street, an "older" white Ford Explorer turned on red-and-blue LED flashing lights on the vehicles dashboard. Once pulled over, a man approached the driver side of the vehicle and allegedly told the driver it was a joke, police say.

The complainant drove away, but the man followed for "a short time" before turning onto Lakeland Drive, heading north. The police described the suspect, in part, as wearing a short sleeve uniform shirt with a police badge on a gold chain.

On Saturday, RCMP announced they have arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with one count of personating a peace officer.

In a news release, Grande Prairie RCMP thanked the public, whose information furthered the investigation and led to finding the suspect vehicle and the 18-year-old's arrest.

The man has been released from custody on a promise to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Nov. 24.

RCMP are reminding the public that they can request identification from anyone saying they are a police officer. Citizens can ask for the officer's badge and police photo ID card, the latter of which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number.

People can call the police non-emergency line to verify an officer's identity, police say.

Grande Prairie is about 390 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.