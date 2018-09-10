Province halts construction on Grande Prairie hospital, dismisses contractor

The Alberta government has halted construction on the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital and dismissed the contractor.

The province has been in a bitter and public dispute with Graham Construction over cost overruns and construction delays.

"This was not a decision that was made easily," Infrastructure Minister Sandra Jansen said in a news release Monday.

"I have been clear that this project is a government priority, and that's why we are taking action to construct this hospital as quickly as possible. The actions taken today will provide greater certainty around the completion of the new hospital."

Construction on the site has been suspended until a new company can be found, which the province said should happen by the end of October.

A new schedule will be available after a new construction manager is in place, the news release said.

In July, the province issued a notice of default to Graham Construction, citing construction delays, and gave the company 15 days to come up with a plan to get the project back on schedule.

Graham Construction placed the blame for the delays and cost overruns on the province, saying the government had made changes to the design that required new construction and demolition of completed work.

The new Grande Prairie Hospital has been in either the planning or construction phase since 2011. The hospital, now slated to cost $736 million, was originally expected to be operational by the end of 2018 or in early 2019.