Highway 16 east of Hinton partially blocked after van and grader collide

Alberta RCMP are investigating after a van and a grader collided around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 16 near Hinton.

Police and paramedics remain at the scene, 10 kilometres east of Hinton, RCMP said in a traffic advisory.

RCMP did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

Both eastbound lanes of Highway 16 were blocked for several hours, however one eastbound lane is now open to traffic, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. A collision analyst is on scene, police said.

RCMP said an update will be provided when more information becomes available.

