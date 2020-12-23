Alberta government won't close or delist provincial parks

Alberta's provincial parks will will remain open and maintain their current protection, the province announced on Tuesday, despite plans earlier this year to close or delist dozens of sites.

According a government news release Tuesday, none of the 184 parks originally slated for potential closure or delisting will meet that fate. Instead, more than a dozen parks will be operated through partnerships with organizations and communities around Alberta. Those without a partnership will not be delisted.

In February, the province announced a plan to save $5 million through fully or partially closing 20 parks or recreation areas, and delisting another 164 sites in hopes that third parties could take over their management.

Even parks without an partnership announced, will maintain their parks designation and the protections in law that come with it, the government announced.

"The fact that a parks/public rec area listed under the 2020 optimization plan has not secured a partnership does not mean it will close," Environment Minister Jason Nixon posted on Twitter Tuesday.

"All current parks will remain parks. All will remain protected and accessible to Albertans. Period."

It's not clear yet how many sites have new partnerships in place, and which sites the province is still seeking partners for. But more partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming months, the province added.

Partner organizations may operate local campgrounds and day-use areas, the province said. The groups partnering with the province to keep these parks open include Indigenous communities like the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, municipal organizations like the Special Areas Board and non-profit groups like Nordiq Alberta.

Tuesday's announcement gave no further details about how the parks partnerships will work.

NDP Environment and Parks Critic Marlin Schmidt said he was relieved by the announcement on Tuesday, but wants to know how the province will support partners to manage these spaces.

"We don't want to see more downloading of costs or raising of fees," Schmidt said in a statement on Tuesday. "Privatizing these spaces is ultimately the same as selling them off. Albertans need to know who is responsible for managing our precious wild spaces."