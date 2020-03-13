Alberta government wins legal bid, but urged to take care when cutting benefits to young adults

Hundreds of young adults transitioning out of the child welfare system will be cut off from their government benefits for now, after Alberta's highest court on Wednesday overturned an injunction granted last spring.

However in upholding the Alberta government's position, the court also had strong words about ensuring these vulnerable members of society are treated carefully.

The injunction, granted in March by the Court of Queen's Bench, halted a government measure to reduce the age eligibility of the Support and Financial Assistance Agreements (SFAA) program, with participants aging-out at 22 years instead of 24.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Court of Appeal disagreed with the lower court's decision to temporarily suspend the legislation.

"The chambers judge erred in law in finding that the respondent had demonstrated a serious question to be tried, and the granting of an injunction on these facts was an unreasonable exercise of discretion," the ruling says.

But the court decision also offered some moral guidance to the government.

"Any transition of these vulnerable individuals to a new program should be done with careful consideration to its impact on them, and with an eye to minimizing harm," it wrote.

"The need for thoughtful transition is particularly acute during a time of social and physical isolation, as we are experiencing in this pandemic. I encourage Alberta to be responsive to this transitional need."

The appeal was the latest legal skirmish in a constitutional challenge brought forth by a young single mother who sued the province.

The woman, who turned 22 last August, argued that the abrupt end to services that included the emotional support of her social worker — in effect, an individual who took on the role of a parent — amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Identified as A.C. in court documents, she said the change would force her to abandon her six-year educational plan. Without the tools to make her employable, she feared she would have to return to sex work, which could result in the apprehension of her little girl.

Lawyer Avnish Nanda argued the program was set up to offer the parental support participants who grew up in government care lack so they can overcome trauma and adversity to create sustainable healthy lives — something other financial assistance programs cannot provide.

But the province argued that it had no fiduciary duty or contractual obligation to support participants until the age of 24, but noted that other measures, such as its Advancing Futures program, could continue to provide financial support.

Consider public interest

The Court of Appeal's focus was on whether the lower court correctly assessed the legal pillars necessary to grant the injunction and temporarily suspend the legislation.

It found the judge incorrectly concluded that maintaining the status quo for a relatively small number of Albertans was in the public interest. The number of people affected and the extent of the impact were important considerations; but instead, the judge relied heavily on the testimony of A.C., the decision stated.

"The chambers judge failed to put a number of important factors on the scale, and failed to give adequate weight to the public interest in weighing the balance of convenience," wrote Justice Marina Paperny.

"Put simply, the relative strength of the respondent's case, considered in combination with the nature and extent of potential harm, does not outweigh the public interest in the enforcement of legislation in this case."

However, the appeal court made clear the merits of an ongoing charter application are not part of this decision.

"The issue on appeal is not whether the respondent's claim should or will ultimately succeed, but whether the interlocutory injunction should have been issued."