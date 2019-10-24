Alberta government wants 2 to 5 per cent wage rollbacks for public sector workers

The Alberta government will ask for rollbacks ranging from two to five per cent when wage arbitration talks for tens of thousands of public sector workers reopen on Thursday.

Talks on three collective agreements affecting teachers, nurses and provincial government employees were put on hold until Oct. 31 after the government passed Bill 9.

The government is allowing arbitration to proceed but is changing its position from no increase in wages to an average two per cent rollback.

"We have adjusted downward our opening position going into the arbitrations but we are respecting the arbitration process," Toews told reporters at the Alberta legislature.

Toews said the government looked at wages in comparable Canadian provinces. Some job categories are paid more than others, so the requested rollbacks could vary from two to five per cent.

"Our goal would be to align over time our remuneration of the public sector with that of [comparable] provinces," Toews said. "That's why we aren't taking a linear approach."

He said 30 arbitrations are coming up in the next few months, affecting the vast majority of unionized public sector workers.

AUPE president Guy Smith called the government's action a "direct attack" on his members and their families. He warned in a news release that their anger may compel them to take action.

He said AUPE members unanimously passed a motion to support members who take action.

"This serious decision was made in recognition that this government will stop at nothing to attack front-line workers," Smith said.

"This government is going to hear the loud, proud, united voice of working Albertans. We're all in this together, and we intend to win."