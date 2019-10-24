Alberta government wants 2-per-cent wage rollback for public sector workers

The Alberta government will ask for a two-per-cent rollback when wage arbitration talks for thousands of public sector workers reopen on Thursday.

Talks on three collective agreements affecting teachers, nurses and provincial government employees were put on hold until Oct. 31 after the government passed Bill 9.

The government is allowing arbitration to proceed but is changing its position from no increase in wages to a two per cent rollback.

"The revision moves from the previous position of no increase for 2019 to an average two-per-cent reduction for collective agreements that include a 2019 wage reopener," Finance Minster Travis Toews said in a written statement Tuesday.

"We have the highest respect and admiration for Alberta's public-sector workers, whose dedication helps deliver so many of the vital services Albertans rely on. But we were elected to be responsible stewards of the public's tax dollars and to get our province's finances under control."

More to come