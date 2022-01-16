Alberta government to try to prohibit COVID-19 mask mandates in schools, Smith says

The Alberta government is moving to try to prohibit any COVID-19 mask mandates in schools, Premier Danielle Smith said Saturday morning.

In a statement sent to news media Saturday, Smith alleged that the mental health, development and education of students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, have suffered because of wearing masks in class.

"We must turn the page on what has been an extremely difficult time for children, along with their parents and teachers," Smith said.

On Thursday, Court of King's Bench Justice Grant Dunlop ruled that the order to lift school mask mandates last February was "unreasonable," because it was based on an interpretation of the province's Public Health Act that gave politicians final say on public health orders.

On Saturday, the premier said she has directed Justice Minister Tyler Shandro to examine whether an appeal of the decision would be appropriate.

Smith has also instructed Shandro, Health Minister Jason Copping and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange to alert her of any legislative or regulatory changes that would be required to "reaffirm or clarify our government's full authority" on health and education matters, she said.