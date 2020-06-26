Alberta government to demand 3-per-cent salary rollback from civil service

The Alberta government is telling its unionized employees to accept a three-per-cent pay cut this year, followed by three years without a pay increase.

Sources tell CBC News that Finance Minister Travis Toews will make the announcement this afternoon via a press release.

The province has been signalling such a move for months, after forecasting a $24.2 billion deficit in the first-quarter fiscal update.

Last month, Premier Jason Kenney said political staff in his government were taking a seven per cent pay cut.