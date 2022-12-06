Alberta government sources children's pain medication to ease supply woes

The Alberta government says it has found a supply of five million bottles of children's pain and fever medication from a Turkish manufacturer.

As pharmacy shelves sit empty and pharmacists guard their limited supply of children's Tylenol and Advil, Premier Danielle Smith announced Tuesday that she hopes a cache of medication is soon on its way.

"Many families are feeling overwhelmed, dealing with, especially, fevers, coughs and other issues with their kids," Smith said from a Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Edmonton.

"It's one more thing parents have to worry about. And it's yet another pressure placed on our strained public health-care system."

Health Minister Jason Copping said Alberta would be willing to share the supply with other provinces once it arrives.

For months, Canada has been hit with a shortage of ibuprofen and acetaminophen sold in liquid and chewable pill formats in dosages for children younger than 12.

The scarcity hit just as waves of respiratory syncytal virus (RSV), influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are causing widespread and sometimes serious illness among children.

Some pharmacies have been able to compound children's formulations for customers but that takes additional time.

In a news release, the government said it will order five million bottles of medication from Istanbul-based Atabay Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals.

To receive the medication, Health Canada will have to approve a drug establishment licensing approval process, a news release said. CBC News has asked Health Canada for more information.

Once approved, the medication is expected to arrive in 10 air shipments.

More to come.