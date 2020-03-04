Alberta government to announce measures to deal with COVID-19, energy downturn
Follows Tuesday morning pledge of more than $1B US toward Keystone XL pipeline
The Alberta government will announce measures to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and the energy downturn at a news conference this morning, hours before MLAs reconvene at the legislature.
Government House leader Jason Nixon will speak at 10 a.m. about legislation the government deems necessary to respond to COVID-19 and deep losses in the energy sector.
Watch here to see a live broadcast of the news conference from the Federal Building in Edmonton.
On Tuesday morning, the province announced a $1.1 billion US equity investment to help get construction going for TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone XL pipeline project.
Premier Jason Kenney will be discussing that agreement this afternoon at a media availability in Cochrane, Alta.
The legislative assembly resumes at 1:30 p.m.
