Alberta government announces $48M to support homeless during pandemic

The Alberta government has announced $48 million in funding for shelters and community organizations that have been serving homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is on top of $25 million announced in March.

Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney says details on how the funds will be spent are forthcoming.

Sawhney said the pandemic isn't going away any time soon, and the need for additional services and precautions persists.

"Our vulnerable populations are particularly high at risk. We must do everything we can to continue ensuring that they are protected."

She said the money means isolation and care centres can continue to shelter people who are sick with, or have been exposed to, COVID-19 and have nowhere else to go. The eight isolation centres opened across Alberta also give symptomatic people a place to quarantine while they await test results.

Sawhney also says overflow shelter spaces will be needed to ensure there is adequate physical distancing, especially once the weather gets colder.

She says there are no plans to reactivate emergency satellite shelters at convention centres in Calgary and Edmonton that wound down earlier this summer.

Municipal leaders and organizations that aid homeless clients are anxious to see a longer-term solution as physical distancing rules dramatically limit how many people organizations can serve.

No new plan for Expo centre shelter replacement

The emergency shelter at Edmonton's Expo centre closed July 31, leaving hundreds of people looking elsewhere for food, shelter and medical services. Between 400 and 600 people a day were visiting the Expo centre.

The shelter opened as a daytime drop-in facility and emergency isolation shelter three months ago. Local agencies were forced to scale back their services due to COVID-19 and public health officials grew concerned about an outbreak among the city's homeless population.

Similarly, in Calgary, a temporary shelter and drop-in centre in the Telus Convention Centre closed in June.

Sawhney said her department is working with municipal officials to try and find a longer-term solution to add shelter capacity and isolation space in both cities, particularly for the winter months. She had no details to share on Wednesday.

It's unclear what timeframe the $48 million will cover or which organizations will receive funding.

NDP social services critic Marie Renaud said it was a mistake for the government to shut down the Expo and Telus centres without a transition plan.

Renaud said it's worrisome the congregate shelters shut down at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising again in the province.

"They shut it down and people are going to scatter all over the city to find what they need and that is exactly what you don't want to happen," she said.

The government needs to commit to a longer-term goal and plan to end homelessness, she said.

Sawhney said her cabinet colleague, Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon, is reviewing the sector and working with the federal government to develop longer-term solutions.

Agencies use funding to expand services, help with medical problems

Bruce Reith, executive director of Edmonton's Hope Mission, said his organization used the initial funding to open up two additional temporary locations and hire staff to work there.

Stephen Wile, CEO of the Mustard Seed, said the organization has been running about 600 beds during the pandemic and created 12 units where symptomatic people can isolate. Extra government funding has also paid for masks, gloves and gowns to help keep workers and clients safe.

He said keeping Hope's services staffed has been one of the biggest challenge during the pandemic. If they have cold symptoms, workers must stay away until a test can rule out COVID-19, he said.

People who are homeless can also have medical problems that require urgent intervention, he said.