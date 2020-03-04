Alberta government distributes $92M in emergency isolation cash

Nearly 80,000 people received emergency isolation support payments from the Alberta government to help with a pandemic cash crunch.

The government paid out $91.7 million in emergency payments in less than two weeks, according to its website. That's nearly twice the $50 million the government estimated it would disburse.

The government introduced the one-time, $1,146 bank transfers last month to help people who had to stay isolated, away from work and did get paid for sick days.

People who had to stay home to take care of someone who had to self-isolate, or those directed by health authorities to self-isolate, qualified for the short-term payment.

Applicants reported frustration accessing the provincial aid website, and the government acknowledged the software was never designed the volume of applications it received.

Some workers who thought they were eligible for the payments also said they were inexplicably denied.

The government website says applications are now closed. It says 79,596 Albertans received the payments.

Federal emergency benefit program now open

The emergency cash injection is supposed to help Albertans cover immediate expenses while many waited for the launch of a federal aid program.

The Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program began accepting some applications Monday morning . Application dates are staggered by birth month to prevent the system from becoming overwhelmed.

The CERB offers income support for people who have stopped working due to the pandemic, including those not eligible for EI, contract employees and freelancers. Applicants can qualify for $2,000 a month for four months.