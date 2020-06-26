Alberta government demanding 4-per-cent salary rollback from civil service

The Alberta government is telling its unionized employees to accept a four-per-cent pay cut this year, with some workers facing an additional cut of three per cent, according to the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

Earlier on Friday, government sources told the CBC the offer was a three per cent cut this year, followed by three years of zero increases.

"Our members have literally kept government running during this crisis, but their reward is to be attacked," said AUPE vice president Kevin Barry in a news release.

He said the union may file a bad faith bargaining complaint with the Alberta Labour Relations Board.

The province has been signalling such a move for months, after forecasting a $24.2 billion deficit in the first-quarter fiscal update.

Last month, Premier Jason Kenney said political staff in his government were taking a seven per cent pay cut.

The AUPE and the province paused negotiations on a new collective agreement in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talks resumed last month. The union learned via a disclosure letter from a government negotiator that up to 930 of its members' jobs could be cut.