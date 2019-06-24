Alberta government turns to crowdsourcing for tips on red tape troubles

Albertans who feel they've bumped into unnecessary government red tape can tell the government about it — anonymously, if they choose — with a newly launched Cut Red Tape website.

A crowdsourcing form, launched Monday by the Alberta government, asks "Tell us the problem and how it affects you?"

Questions identified as optional include the complainant's email address, postal code and suggestions on how to fix the problem they have identified.

The website, CutRedTape.alberta.ca, also includes a list of measures the government has already taken to streamline government proceedings.

"The regulatory burden in our province is simply unnecessary. Albertans know this, job creators know this, and our government knows this," Grant Hunter, UCP's Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction, said in a news release Monday.

"I encourage every Albertan to follow our progress online as we work together to cut red tape."

Earlier this month, the government passed the red tape bill, which aims to cut regulations that it believes will slow business growth.

The bill includes a requirement of the ministry to present an annual report on actions that have been taken.

In addition to crowdsourcing for ideas, the government will set up panels with business and industry experts and roundtable discussions in their constituencies, states the news release.