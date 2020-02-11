Alberta government to table budget on Feb. 27, finance minister says

The Alberta government will table its budget on Feb. 27, two days after the spring session opens with a throne speech.

To prepare for Budget 2020, the government consulted with more than 30,000 Albertans through two telephone town halls, Finance Minister Travis Toews said Tuesday in a news release.

"I have listened to the comments that thousands of Albertans have shared with me, and I hear your concerns about the need to continue to create jobs and grow the economy," Toews said.

"Budget 2020 will report on our actions to date and our continued efforts to get Albertans back to work."

Toews said ministers and MLAs have been meeting with constituents and Albertans have shared their views through an online survey. More than 26,000 people provided feedback before the survey closed on Feb. 7.

The Feb. 27 date allows enough time for government to debate and pass the budget before the end of the fiscal year on March 31, the finance minister said, and gives organizations that rely on government funding time to make informed decisions about their own budgets.

"Budget 2020 is a continuation of our commitment to Albertans and the plan set forward in Budget 2019," Toews said. "We are focused on transforming government programs to eliminate duplication and ensuring realized savings are reinvested into services. I look forward to sharing our plan later this month."