Alberta government announces $211M for provincial parks, public lands

The Alberta government announced on Thursday a plan to invest $211.3 million in Alberta's parks and public lands, including $500,000 for new campgrounds.

"Today is an exciting day for Albertans who appreciate, enjoy and take pride in the outdoors," said Deputy Premier Kaycee Madu, who made the announcement alongside Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Minister Todd Loewen at a south Edmonton Cabela's store.

More than 10 million people visited Alberta's provincial parks in 2022, following a sharp increase in camping numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This increase in visitation and usage has put pressure on existing facilities and services," Madu said.

The money will be used to expand campgrounds and develop more recreation and tourism opportunities, including a need to modernize and make room for newer, larger RVs, Loewen said.

"This investment allows us to expand and enhance campgrounds, trails and recreation infrastructure, ensuring these areas will be preserved for future generations to enjoy," Loewen said.

The province has identified sites with potential for immediate expansion, including the Blue Rapids Provincial Recreation Area, Castle Provincial Park and Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park.

Other projects to be funded include:

$14 million to enhance trails and tourism on public land, largely along the eastern slopes.

$9.6 million over three years to establish Big Island Provincial Park in southwest Edmonton.

$15.1 million for Kananaskis region parks.

$18.1 million for central region parks.

$18.3 million for northern region parks.

$14.6 million for southern region parks.

$5.6 million for public lands.

Dale Marshall, president of the Friends of the Eastern Slopes Association said the promised investments show the government is committed to increasing "environmentally sustainable, affordable access" to outdoor recreation like camping, fishing, horseback riding and hiking in Alberta.

The developments will be subject to environmental and cultural reviews, the province said.

Sixty campground, day-use area and trail enhancement projects are already underway across the province, which will see the province commit $50.9 million this year.

The provincial government has a mandate to build more campgrounds and trails across Alberta, Loewen said, and plans to develop more than 900 new campsites and several new locations for comfort camping over the next10 years.