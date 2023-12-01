Investigation underway into death of worker at Alberta coal mine

An investigation continues after a worker was fatally injured Saturday in the pit of a coal mine southwest of Edmonton.

In a statement to CBC News Thursday, company officials confirmed the person killed was an experienced mine worker at the Genesee Mine, near the village of Warburg in Leduc County.

Scott Sturm, chief operating officer of Westmoreland Mining, said the employee was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. while attempting to clear a frozen line used to pump water out of the bottom of one of the mine's pits.

Company officials are heartbroken by the loss, Sturm said.

The worker was a valued employee who had been with the company since 2017 and had more than 15 years experience in the mining industry, Sturm said,

"We are grateful to the emergency responders who reacted so quickly to this event," Sturm said in a statement to CBC News.

"Right now, our priority is to care for the needs of our colleague's family, as well as all our employees at the Genesee Mine."

A spokesperson for the province's ministry of labour and immigration confirmed in an email that the worker's death is under investigation by officials with Occupational Health and Safety.

The worker died after being struck by an object, government officials said.

Sturm said the company is co-operating with the ongoing investigation.

Neither the company or the province would provide additional details on the worker, citing the ongoing investigation.

The mine is operated by Westmoreland Coal Company in a joint venture with Edmonton-based Capital Power.

One of the last remaining coal-fired power plants in Alberta, the Genesee generating station has been undergoing a series of upgrades to covert the entire operation from coal fired to natural gas.

The operation, about 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton by road, employs than 200 permanent workers.

All coal-fired plants in Alberta are to be retired by December 2029.