Alberta gaming regulator denies relocation of casino from Camrose to Edmonton

Community groups say they are relieved Alberta's gaming regulator has denied an application to relocate a casino in Camrose, Atla. to Edmonton.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) made the decision about the Camrose Casino on Nov. 10 and notified individuals, organizations and communities who provided feedback.

The regulatory body sought community feedback this summer. It said in a statement that it received 500 submissions with 98 per cent opposing the relocation.

AGLC spokesperson Lynden McBeth said in an emailed statement that the board determined the proposed relocation would not proceed "as it lacked community support, did not provide significant economic benefits and would significantly impact Edmonton-area casinos."

The regulator was criticized by community groups and Edmonton residents for providing little notice and a short deadline when seeking consultation, which was due on Aug. 10.

Gemma Dunn, executive director of the Edmonton Chamber of Voluntary Organizations, said her organization submitted their objections to the AGLC.

She said there has been tremendous pressure on casinos because of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The organizations have been struggling with demand and service, decreased capacity," she said in an interview Monday.

"So the idea that this casino had just materialized in the market was very concerning without really understanding the impacts it could have on the sector."

Laura Cunningham-Shpeley, executive director of the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, said there was anxiety a proposed rural designation would mean increased competition for Edmonton casinos and less money for local charities.

"One of our greatest concerns was — from the data that we had seen on their website when they first initiated this publicly — was that it would reduce the pool of money available in casinos for non-profit organizations by $7 million," she said.

The relocation, as applied for by Capital City Casinos Ltd., would have placed the casino on a plot of land at 420 Parsons Road SW in Edmonton. (David Bajer/CBC)

In the original application, Capital City Casinos Ltd. applied to move the Camrose Casino from its current location, 3201 48th Avenue in Camrose.

The company had proposed relocating the casino to a roughly 5,600-square-metre complex at 420 Parsons Road SW, near Edmonton's Summerside neighbourhood, in the fall of 2024.

Legal dispute

In August CBC reported on an ongoing legal dispute between the Camrose Regional Exhibition & Agricultural Society and Mayfield Investment, the casino's owner.

The society, a non-profit organization, filed an objection letter to the AGLC on Aug. 10 alleging ownership still owed the society a "substantial amount" of money.

The society's letter opposed relocating the casino and outlined five grievances about the potential move, including the disclosure of legal filings and whether the AGLC had been privy to all those documents.

Dianne Kohler, executive director of the society, declined an interview request, citing ongoing legal action, but provided a written statement.

"CRE received notification that the proposed move of the Camrose Casino to Edmonton has been denied," she said. "CRE is still working diligently to collect on monies from Mayfield Investment."

The decision can be appealed by the applicant within 30 days of receiving it. Jason Pechet, president of Mayfield Investment, said in a statement Monday it is looking to do so.

"We received a letter from AGLC, which we are continuing to review. AGLC has an appeal, which we will be looking to proceed with."

Pechet said further details would be provided once the company has completed its review.