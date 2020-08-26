Alberta parents call for more online French immersion support during pandemic

Nicole Coursen isn't comfortable sending her five-year-old son back to the classroom yet but she's worried there won't be enough remote support for his French immersion curriculum.

Coursen doesn't speak French and had to rely heavily on Google Translate when the pandemic shut down schools in March.

"Hopefully they're better prepared for online this time," said the Edmonton mom. "But I'm just worried that it's going to be a struggle for both of us again."

It's a situation faced by many families in the province, where nearly 47,000 students are enrolled in French immersion, according to the Canadian Parents for French Alberta (CPFA).

More than 80 per cent of parents that enrol their children in French immersion don't speak the language, said Michael Tryon, executive director of CPFA.

"Many of them attempted to do it from March until June but then they've realized — 'I can't do this again'."

Parents also worry their child may not be able to re-enter the program when they eventually do go back, Tyron said.

The group is calling on the Alberta government to work with school districts to increase the availability of online supports for parents keeping their children home during the pandemic.

"We need to start looking at sharing resources between all school boards, all programs, whether we're talking about a private school, whether we're talking Francophone schools, public or Catholic," Tyron said.

In an emailed statement, Alberta Education said French immersion is considered an alternative program that is run independently by school authorities.

"School authorities should be working with their parents to ensure their distance-learning education programs are meeting the unique needs of their students," wrote Colin Aitchison, press secretary to the minister.

"If these needs are not being met, we would encourage parents to contact their locally-elected trustees."

Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) said the division is still working on how alternative programs will be delivered online.

"I can confirm that French Immersion programming will be available for students in Kindergarten to Grade 9 who have chosen online learning for the first quarter," Megan Normandeau, EPS spokesperson, wrote in an emailed statement.

"At this time, we are still determining French immersion options for our high school students."

Edmonton Catholic Schools expects to provide comment on Thursday.