RCMP in northern Alberta investigating suspicious death of girl, 15

Human remains found Sunday near John D'Or Prairie, Alta., have been identified as those of a 15-year-old girl missing from Little Red River Cree Nation.

An autopsy conducted in Edmonton confirmed the remains belonged to Roderica Ribbonleg, who had been reported missing, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

On Saturday, Fort Vermilion RCMP asked for the public's help in finding Ribbonleg, who had last been seen on July 5 in the John D'Or Prairie area.

The next day, RCMP received information that clothing had been found in a forested area nearby, on what's known as the old Fox Lake road. Further investigation in the area led police to a location where human remains were found.

The death was deemed suspicious and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was put in charge of the investigation.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday in Edmonton confirmed the remains were those of Ribbonleg.

The investigation continues.

RCMP thanked the people of the Little Red River Cree Nation, including the areas of John D'Or Prairie, Garden River and Fox Lake, for their efforts in searching for Ribbonleg, "as they were instrumental in locating her."

Police also acknowledged "the communities' patience during lockdowns that provided invaluable assistance so that the RCMP could conduct their investigation into this suspicious death."

Anyone with information about Ribbonleg's death is asked to contact Fort Vermilion RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

John D'Or Prairie is about 750 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.