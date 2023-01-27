From stovetop to store shelves: how this Leduc facility helped a salsa get to market

Mary Burch beams with pride while watching a batch of her Red House Salsa roll off the assembly line at the Food Processing Development Centre and business incubator in Leduc, Alta.

"It's a labour of love, really," says the 43-year-old founder of the business that got its start in a St. Albert kitchen in 2016.

"My family was going through a bit of a transition," Burch says.

At the time her husband, Wray, was a contractor in the oil field. Work had slowed down and his wages were cut in half.

The mother of four thought about an old family recipe they'd often whipped up to give to friends and teachers as gifts.

Burch remembers telling her husband, "'We're going to make salsa. It's going to be fine.'

"He thought I was completely nuts!"

Fast forward to 2023 and Red House Salsa now has a line of five products selling in 80 grocery stores across Alberta.

"I would not be where I am if it wasn't for this facility," Burch says.

Staff at the 65,000-square-foot centre helped Burch with everything from product labelling and food science tips to safety testing in the lab. The centre also helped with scaling up orders for locally sourced ingredients — and with distribution of the finished products.

The centre, which is operated by the Alberta government, opened in 1984.

Since then, it has helped between 100-150 businesses a year "realize their dreams," says executive director Ken Gossen.

"Really what we try to do is provide that scientific and technical expertise."

Gossen, 57, says the mission is to lower the risk for entrepreneurs, helping them to avoid costly mistakes and grow their businesses faster.

Achieving those aims has become more important with the rising cost of food, pandemic supply-chain issues, and the needs to support local business and diversify the Alberta economy, he says.

"Usually the cheapest food is the food closest to you," Gossen says.

Companies that have used the Food Processing Development Centre include Siwin Foods, known for its potstickers, and Aliya's Foods Ltd., which makes samosas and other products under the Chef Bombay brand.

The centre has also helped Groundswell Food Group and its brands Mitsoh, RR Meat Co. and Pânsâwân.

"The facility provides a great opportunity for startups like us that are passionate about food and beverage and manufacturing to get in and make a go of it," says Brandon Markiw, founder and CEO at Groundswell Food Group.

Since 2018, the company has been leasing one of the seven suites in the 75,000-square-foot Agrivalue Processing Business Incubator attached to the centre.

"We've got 30 people on the team now and we've been roughly doubling in volume and revenue every year," Markiw says.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur says Groundswell is now shipping products across North America and eyeing the next phase of business development — owning their own facility.

Three more suites are now being added to the business incubator in Leduc, bringing the total footprint to 100,000 square feet.

Gossen says there's already a waiting list of businesses hoping to get in once the expansion is complete this spring.