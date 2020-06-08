Heavy rain leads to evacuations, road closures in northern Alberta

A state of local emergency has been declared in the county of Lac La Biche, while another county northeast of Edmonton is also facing hazardous conditions due to heavy rainfall.

Residents were ordered to evacuate at about 9 p.m. Sunday when heavy rains threatened an area in Lac La Biche, a hamlet of about 2,300 people located 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

In the evacuation order, the Lac La Biche County said there is potential for the train tracks to wash out, which could lead to about four feet of water pouring into the area.

Most residents have evacuated, though some have chosen to shelter in place, a county official told CBC News on Monday morning.

Heavy rains have put pressure on the sewer system, which is in danger of overloading and potentially leading to basement flooding.

Residents have been asked to limit all non-essential water use and, if possible, change the output of sump pumps so they drain outside into the yard or street.

Alberta Transportation has ordered all provincial highways in the county closed to non-essential traffic. The order affects highways 36, 55, 663, 855, 858, 866, 867 and 881, all of which are already seeing water pooling on the road surfaces.

There is concern the conditions may worsen, according to an advisory on the county website. According to Environment Canada, 58.1 millimetres of rain has fallen in Lac La Biche since Friday night.

In Thorhild County, about 110 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, localized flooding has led to the closure of several roads in the southern part of the county and the sewer system is dangerously overtaxed, according to a message on the county website.

An update on the situation is expected later this morning.