Alberta on track to lower deficit by $1B, Ceci says in first-quarter update

Alberta is on track to reduce its deficit by $1 billion this year to $7.8 billion, Finance Minister Joe Ceci said Friday in his first-quarter fiscal update.

Revenue is expected to increase by $1.2 billion, largely due to higher oil prices and revenue from personal income taxes.

Overall spending remains stable at $56 billion, but an extra $2 million has been added to go toward a plebiscite on Calgary's 2026 Olympic bid.

The debt by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year is projected to be just under $53 billion.

Ceci said the government is on track to balance the budget by 2023-24.

The province has increased its projected average price for oil this year to $61 US a barrel, up from the $59 US forecast when the budget was tabled in March.

The fiscal update came a day after a federal court overturned approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which the province says is critical to the Alberta and national economies.

In June, Ceci reported that Alberta ended the 2017-18 fiscal year with a deficit of $8 billion, $2.5 billion less than had been forecast in the spring 2017 budget.

The government took in $2.4-billion more than expected in revenue in 2017-18. A jump in resource revenue accounted for $1.9 billion of that increase.

As of March 31 of this year, the government was $43.4 billion in debt and was paying $1.42 billion in annual interest costs.