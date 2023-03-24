Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews announces he won't run for re-election in May

Alberta's finance minister says he will not run in the upcoming provincial election.

Travis Toews ended months of speculation by making the announcement on Twitter.

He did not elaborate on his reasons but says he remains deeply committed to the United Conservative Party and the conservative movement.

Toews was elected in 2019 for the UCP and was finance minister for all but a few months when he ran to replace former premier Jason Kenney as party leader, coming in second to Premier Danielle Smith.

Toews, a rancher and accountant representing the constituency of Grande Prairie-Wapiti, oversaw the best and worst of Alberta's turbulent oil and gas-powered economy — massive deficits, negative oil prices and eye-popping surpluses.

He stickhandled many controversial files, including de-indexing personal income tax, arguing for wage cuts to nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic and lifting the rate cap on auto insurance.

More to come.